IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Absolutely, Bumrah is ready, nothing to worry' - Suryakumar

India missed the services of Jasprit Bumrah, especially in the death overs during the Mohali T20I. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has affirmed that the pacer is fit and is raring to go in the Nagpur T20I on Friday.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday dismissed worries regarding pacer Jasprit Bumrah's fitness and said that there is "absolutely nothing to worry about", as the pace speargun is all set to return following his recovery from the back injury. Bumrah didn't feature in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday, as the team management decided to give him a little more time before making his competitive return. He has been out of action since the conclusion of the England tour in July, skipping the Asia Cup earlier this month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the injury.

"I am not aware of any such communication. It is not my department. It would be best if you did not ask me about it. These are for physios and team management to answer. But, in the team, the environment is good, and all are first-class fit and ready for the second T20I. He [Bumrah] is ready, nothing to worry about," Suryakumar said during the pre-match presser on Thursday.

India, without Bumrah, put up an unimpressive execution, failing to defend a target of 208 in the series opener, with the pacers conceding around 150 runs. However, Suryakumar defended the bowlers, saying, "Actually, after the last game, we didn't have any discussion. But, as you have seen last day, the match went on long, and there was also dew, and you also have to give credit to them. They kept attacking. We are trying our best."

In his comeback game, pacer Harshal Patel conceded 49 runs with no success, including 22 runs in the 18th over. If Harshal's variations had become predictable, Suryakumar said: "He is very deceptive. I don't bat in net sessions much, but as much as I have played him, Bhuvi [Bhuvneshwar] bhai is also difficult to decipher."

"But, Harshal's slower balls and different variations are deceptive, and he has just come from an injury, so this much benefit of the doubt should be allowed," added Surya. India's belligerent practice reaped dividends in batting, with KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav taking the team past the 200-mark after top-order batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell early.

"Assessing the pitch is very important. Everyone is playing their role. They know their responsibility and what they must do in different situations. The openers know their role well, and then it comes down to the middle order of how we need to set up the game of what they have to do so, and it was set up well by the finishers, everything is going on well, and we will look to do it again and again," Surya reckoned.

Asked if any unique role has been assigned, especially to attack the spinners while batting in the middle order, Suryakumar wisecracked: "I have hit two sixes against fast bowlers also, so I should get a little credit for that, what say? I'm very flexible, with no particular role. I plan for every situation. I am flexible to bat anywhere, whichever number I'm asked to bat. I know I have to do my role, and I am happy to do it."

Suryakumar had scored 46 off 25 deliveries, which included a couple of fours and four sixes in the opening game. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was rather lively in Mohali. On an occasion, he grabbed veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik after the India skipper went with his DRS call instinct, which saw Glenn Maxwell getting dismissed in the 12th over.

Asked about the situation, Suryakumar declared, "In the field, there is a lot of pressure, so it is essential to have some laughter to lighten the case, but the focus is always on the game. In DRS, sometimes, the sound of an edge doesn't reach the back, and Rohit and Dinesh know each other very well, they have been playing for so long, so they engage in banters." Karthik was not entirely persuaded as he barely heard anything, but eventually, DRS confirmed that Umesh Yadav had generated a slight nick off Maxwell's bat.

(With inputs from PTI)