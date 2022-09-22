'Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging' - Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has not made it to the Indian squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. He has explained that getting a chance on this Indian side is tedious. Also, he has affirmed that he does not want a fixed batting spot.

Indian wicketkeeper-opener Sanju Samson believes that he has prepared himself in the past few years so that no one can term him a one-dimensional cricketer. The dashing cricketer from Kerala has missed the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup ticket to Australia next month. However, he comprehends that making it to the elite 15 of the national side is more complex than ever with the quality that Indian cricket is stirring regularly.

Samson accepts that to be successful, one has to be flexible. "Playing different roles is something I have worked on for many years. I am confident of batting anywhere in the order. It would be best if you did not fix a spot for yourself. You cannot tell people: 'I am an opener or a finisher.' Playing in various roles and spots (batting order) has added a new dimension to my game," he said. ALSO READ: ICC T20I Rankings - Suryakumar Yadav surpasses Babar Azam to be placed third among batters

The 27-year-old Samson has featured in 7 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 16 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) so far and said finding a spot in the Indian team is challenging since there is a lot of competition. "It does get challenging. Finding a place in the Indian team is challenging," he felt.

"There is a lot of competition around, even among players in the team now. When these things happen, it is important to focus on myself. I am happy with the way I am performing. I want to improve...," added Samson. He would lead India A in the three List A matches against New Zealand A from Thursday, beginning in Chennai. ALSO READ: ICC World Test Championship - The Oval and Lord's to host final in 2023 and 2025

"The quality of cricketers we have in our team is unbelievable. So, it helps each individual to raise their level. We keep on challenging ourselves. We try to perform every time we get an opportunity," Samson said. The A series is vital as it keeps the players on the selection radar, and Samson is glad to be leading the national A side.

