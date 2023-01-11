Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lexus RX 500h breaks cover at Auto Expo 2023; Check out its full video

    Lexus has launched the new generation RX SUV at the motor show with pricing expected to be announced later. For India, Lexus has launched the new generation RX with a hybrid and the version is called RX 500h

    At the Auto Expo 2023, Lexus unveiled the next RX SUV generation; the price will likely be revealed later. The new RX is a luxury SUV that competes with the likes of the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS and is one of Lexus' best-selling vehicles worldwide.

    The RX 500h F-Sport Performance debuts a hybrid electric powertrain that combines a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine with an e-Axle rear unit, which is a first for Lexus. Boasting 366 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque, it is the most powerful RX to date. This performance variant, which has a six-speed automatic gearbox and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, offers a novel and thrilling driving experience.

    In addition to the Engine and Transmission, the RX500h F SPORT Performance is visually distinguished by irresistible exterior features like an exclusive seamless grille, the F-Sport performance emblem, the Front Bumper in Piano Black with a Body Color Front Under Spoiler, attractive 21-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels with a Matte Black finish, black window moulding, and a piano black coloured mirror, to give the vehicle an exquisite finish.

    The RX500h lineup also includes unique features including smooth leathersport seats, a real leather steering wheel with dimples, rare exterior colours like White Nova Glass Flake and Heat Blue, exclusive interior colours like Dark Rose, and dark spin aluminium ornamentation. has improved mobility thanks to dynamic rear wheel steering technology.

    The world-famous Lexus Safety System (LSS) 3.0, which improves cognitive, judicial, and operational performance, is also a feature of the new RX. Pre-collision System (PCS) with Vehicle detection and braking for stationary as well as preceding vehicles only, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control for All Speed Ranges, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) & Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Auto High Beam (AHB), and Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) Headlamps are just a few of the high-tech features it has in India. Technology with Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) & Safe Exit Assist (SEA).

