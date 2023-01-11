5 things you should know about Hyundai IONIQ 5 revealed at Auto Expo 2023

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Jan 11, 2023, 2:52 PM IST

    At a star-studded launch, Hyundai India took the wraps off its IONIQ 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 event today. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Here's everything you need to know about it.

    After showcasing it in public a few days ago and started accepting its bookings, Hyundai has officially launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover in India. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. To recall, the EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of Rs 1 lakh.

    Price

    The only fully-loaded edition of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been introduced at a price of Rs 44.95 lakh. Since December 21, 2022, the new Ioniq 5 has been available for reservations for Rs 1 lakh. The first 500 buyers of the automobile are eligible for the price.

    Also Read | Auto Expo 2023: Greaves Cotton displays Ampere Primus electric scooter; check details

    Exterior and colours

    The IONIQ 5 has a retro-futuristic style that includes all-LED headlights and LED tail lamps that have a pixelated pattern. Sharp edges, steeply sloped windscreens, and flat surfaces give the Ioniq 5 an SUV-like appearance.

    The IONIQ 5's 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels have a turbine-like shape as further design elements. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now available in Optic White, Gravity Gold Matte, and Midnight Black Pearl for the Indian market.

    Also read: 2023 MG Hector facelift, Hector Plus launched at Auto Expo 2023; prices start from Rs 14.72 lakh

    Interiors

    The Hyundai IONIQ 5's interior places a strong emphasis on minimalism and sustainability. To that aim, it incorporates eco-friendly faux leather and textiles created from recyclable plastic.

    Features

    The electric vehicle (EV), on display at the 2023 Auto Expo, measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm and has a 3,000 mm wheelbase. Six airbags (driver and passenger, side and curtain), a virtual engine sound system (VESS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, a multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB), and a power child lock are all optional safety features in electric vehicles.

    Battery life

    The new Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been introduced with a single engine option for the Indian automobile market, which has a single motor layout giving it a rear-wheel drive configuration. A 72.6 kWh lithium-ion battery is connected to the electric motor, which generates 217 horsepower of power and 350 Nm of torque. This battery provides the IONIQ 5 a stated range of 631 kilometres on a single charge and is capable of supporting 800V rapid charging, with which it can charge from 10-80% in 18 minutes.

    Also read: Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2023; from range to battery life, know it all

