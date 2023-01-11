5 things you should know about Hyundai IONIQ 5 revealed at Auto Expo 2023

At a star-studded launch, Hyundai India took the wraps off its IONIQ 5 EV at the Auto Expo 2023 event today. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. Here's everything you need to know about it.

After showcasing it in public a few days ago and started accepting its bookings, Hyundai has officially launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric crossover in India. The electric SUV was launched in the presence of bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. To recall, the EV was announced in India last month. It is up for bookings for a token of Rs 1 lakh. Price The only fully-loaded edition of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been introduced at a price of Rs 44.95 lakh. Since December 21, 2022, the new Ioniq 5 has been available for reservations for Rs 1 lakh. The first 500 buyers of the automobile are eligible for the price.

Exterior and colours The IONIQ 5 has a retro-futuristic style that includes all-LED headlights and LED tail lamps that have a pixelated pattern. Sharp edges, steeply sloped windscreens, and flat surfaces give the Ioniq 5 an SUV-like appearance. The IONIQ 5's 20-inch aero-optimized alloy wheels have a turbine-like shape as further design elements. The new Hyundai Ioniq 5 is now available in Optic White, Gravity Gold Matte, and Midnight Black Pearl for the Indian market.

Interiors The Hyundai IONIQ 5's interior places a strong emphasis on minimalism and sustainability. To that aim, it incorporates eco-friendly faux leather and textiles created from recyclable plastic. Features The electric vehicle (EV), on display at the 2023 Auto Expo, measures 4635 mm X 1890 mm X 1625 mm and has a 3,000 mm wheelbase. Six airbags (driver and passenger, side and curtain), a virtual engine sound system (VESS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), all four disc brakes, a multi collision-avoidance brake (MCB), and a power child lock are all optional safety features in electric vehicles.