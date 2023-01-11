Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX SUV unveiled at Auto Expo 2023; from range to battery life, know it all

Maruti Suzuki India has unveiled the first of their EVs to be showcased ever in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Concept EVX. The new concept car gives a hint of what the future EVs of the Indian automaker will look like.

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti Suzuki showcased its first all-electric SUV Concept. It is scheduled to start selling in the Indian market in 2025 with the name EVX. The Maruti Suzuki EVX will have a length of 4,300 mm and a wheelbase of around 2,700 mm. It will be 1,800 mm in width and 1,600 mm in height. The Concept eVX, created and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation, is built on an all electric platform that will serve as the foundation for a variety of upcoming EVs. Also Read | Maruti Suzuki unveils Concept Electric SUV eVX, market launch in 2025 | WATCH

The ALLGRIP 4WD technology will be a highlight of the Maruti Suzuki EVX. With a 60kWh battery, it will have an approximately 550 km driving range on a single charge. There will also be a basic model with a lesser battery, according to information. A 48kWh battery pack that would give Maruti Suzuki's entry-level models a driving range of 400 km on a single charge might be installed. By 2025, the electric SUV concept eVX will be commercially available. Suzuki's trademark SUV, the eVX is built with an aerodynamic shape, a long wheelbase, fewer overhangs, and the best possible ground clearance. Also Read | 5 things you should know about Hyundai new Grand i10 Nios; Bookings open ahead of Auto Expo 2023