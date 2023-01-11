Auto Expo 2023: Much-awaited Lexus RX SUV debuts In India; bookings open

Lexus is the only luxury car maker present at the 2023 Auto Expo and has launched the new generation RX SUV at the motor show with pricing expected to be announced later. The new generation RX has a much more sleek design compared to the boxier earlier generation version while the grille has been larger along with a thick strip of chrome.

The Lexus RX India Lineup comes with two powertrainsto meet the diverse needs of Lexus Guests – the RX350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX500h F-Sport Performance. Lexus has announced that it is accepting booknigs for the new RX from January 11 with prices to be revealed by the end of the quarter. The 2023 Lexus RX is based on the new GA-K platform, which also underpins the Lexus ES and the Lexus NX SUV. The new RX also has a completely new design and a contemporary interior with the newest technology, making it one of the safest vehicles in the Lexus lineup thanks to the company's LS3.0+ safety features.

Based on the Tazuna idea, the driver's seat is created to foster a closer and more intuitive relationship between the automobile and the driver, allowing the driver to enjoy operating the vehicle while also creating a sense of openness and pleasant interior space. Inside, the cabin of the new Lexus RX sees an evolution in design with a new 14-inch touchscreen now neatly integrated into the centre console. With the overall design providing the interior a considerably cleaner aspect, the driver also receives a digital display in the instrument panel. Wheelbase has increased by 60 mm over the previous generation, increasing space as well.

All about RX 350h A 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with a hybrid transaxle, a rear E-four electric motor, and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission will power the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid, which will have an impressive 0-100 km/hr acceleration time of 7.9 seconds and a total system horsepower of 247. Eight exterior colour options will be offered for the RX350h, including a few special hues like Red Mica, Deep Blue, Sonic Quartz, and Sonic Titanium, as well as two special inside colour options: Solis White & Dark Sepia & Sumi Woodgrain, and Medium Brown Bamboo Ornamentation. This time, Lexus' customers may additionally select Sonic COPPER for any Lexus RX to enhance the model's commanding road presence and bring out its alluring looks.