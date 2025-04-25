'Common People Must Not Be Punished': Pakistani Citizen on her Way Back to Pakistan

A Pakistani citizen on her way back to Pakistan says, 'Whatever happened is not right. I am from Jodhpur, Rajasthan and I am married in Pakistan. My husband is from Pakistan... We were going to return after 4 days, but we reached here as soon as possible when we came to know that we had to leave. Only the perpetrators must be punished. The common people must not be punished... We left our crying parents behind... The terror attack was wrong, no matter who did it. Islam does not teach that. Whoever did this has not read Quran. They don't know what Islam is...'