What if water could be collected directly from the air? Discover the unique mountain-based system using atmospheric moisture to create a remarkable and sustainable source of water.

We all know how tough it can be to find clean water in the mountains. Many remote villages still rely on rivers or springs, which often freeze solid in winter. But now, science has a mind-blowing solution: making water directly from the air!

How is water made from air?

The tech is called an Atmospheric Water Generator, or AWG. It sounds complicated, but the idea is quite simple, just like how dew forms in the morning.

First, the machine sucks in air from outside and uses a filter to clean out all the dust. Then, it cools this air down to its 'dew point'—think of how water droplets form on a cold glass. This makes the moisture in the air turn into water. This water is then passed through UV and mineral filters to make it perfectly safe to drink.

The best part? It costs just ₹3.5 to make one litre of water. If you use solar power, the cost drops to only ₹1.5!

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How is this tech working in the mountains?

This technology is a lifesaver in remote mountain areas. The Indian Army is using it in a big way in places like Ladakh and Siachen, where laying water pipelines is next to impossible. A Howrah-based company called Akvo is one of India's top players in this field. Their machines can generate anything from 50 litres to a massive 1 lakh litres of water per day.

The machine works best in places with high humidity, like coastal areas. Its peak performance is at 30°C temperature and 80% humidity. But it's so versatile that it's becoming a reliable source of water everywhere, from deserts to mountains.

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Is this water actually safe?

A big question on everyone's mind: is water made from polluted air actually safe? Scientists say it's 100% safe. After the water is collected from the air, it goes through a five-step filtration process. This removes all dust, bacteria, and harmful particles. The final product is completely germ-free and even purer than RO water.

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