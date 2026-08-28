Apple has given its desktop Mac lineup a major upgrade with the launch of new Mac mini and Mac Studio models.

The biggest change is the arrival of the M6 chip in the Mac mini, while the more powerful Mac Studio is now available with M5 Max and the new M5 Ultra processor.

The updated machines bring faster processors, improved AI performance, quicker storage and better connectivity. The new models are aimed at very different users, from people looking for a compact and powerful desktop to professionals handling demanding video, graphics and AI workloads.

Pre-orders for all the new models are now open through Apple's online store and Store app. The new Mac mini and Mac Studio models will be available through Apple Store outlets and authorised retailers from September 22.

Mac mini price in India starts at Rs 99,900

The new Mac mini with the M6 chip starts at Rs 99,900 in India.

For users who need more power, Apple is also offering the Mac mini with the M5 Pro chip, starting at Rs 2,09,900.

Education pricing starts at Rs 88,990 for the M6 version and Rs 1,97,900 for the M5 Pro model.

The new M6-powered Mac mini is particularly significant because Apple says it is the company's first Mac processor built using a 2nm process.

M6 Mac mini brings a major focus on AI

The M6 chip comes with a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple has also included two 16-core Neural Engines, designed to improve performance in AI-related workloads.

According to Apple, the new M6 Mac mini can offer up to twice the graphics performance and up to four times the AI performance of the previous M4 model.

The base configuration includes 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Buyers can configure the machine with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage.

For most everyday users, the M6 version is likely to offer more than enough performance. Its compact design also makes it an attractive option for those who want a powerful desktop without a large CPU cabinet taking up space.