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Apple Launches M6 Mac Mini And M5 Ultra Mac Studio In India: Prices And Features
Apple has refreshed its desktop lineup in India with new M6-powered Mac mini and Mac Studio models featuring M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. Prices start at Rs 99,900 for Mac mini and Rs 2,79,900 for Mac Studio, with availability beginning September 22.
Apple launches new M6 Mac mini and M5 Ultra Mac Studio in India
Apple has given its desktop Mac lineup a major upgrade with the launch of new Mac mini and Mac Studio models.
The biggest change is the arrival of the M6 chip in the Mac mini, while the more powerful Mac Studio is now available with M5 Max and the new M5 Ultra processor.
The updated machines bring faster processors, improved AI performance, quicker storage and better connectivity. The new models are aimed at very different users, from people looking for a compact and powerful desktop to professionals handling demanding video, graphics and AI workloads.
Pre-orders for all the new models are now open through Apple's online store and Store app. The new Mac mini and Mac Studio models will be available through Apple Store outlets and authorised retailers from September 22.
Mac mini price in India starts at Rs 99,900
The new Mac mini with the M6 chip starts at Rs 99,900 in India.
For users who need more power, Apple is also offering the Mac mini with the M5 Pro chip, starting at Rs 2,09,900.
Education pricing starts at Rs 88,990 for the M6 version and Rs 1,97,900 for the M5 Pro model.
The new M6-powered Mac mini is particularly significant because Apple says it is the company's first Mac processor built using a 2nm process.
M6 Mac mini brings a major focus on AI
The M6 chip comes with a 12-core CPU and a 12-core GPU. Apple has also included two 16-core Neural Engines, designed to improve performance in AI-related workloads.
According to Apple, the new M6 Mac mini can offer up to twice the graphics performance and up to four times the AI performance of the previous M4 model.
The base configuration includes 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. Buyers can configure the machine with up to 32GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of storage.
For most everyday users, the M6 version is likely to offer more than enough performance. Its compact design also makes it an attractive option for those who want a powerful desktop without a large CPU cabinet taking up space.
Mac mini with M5 Pro offers more power
Apple is also offering a higher-performance Mac mini powered by the M5 Pro processor.
This model starts with a 15-core CPU, a 12-core GPU, 24GB of unified memory and 512GB of storage.
For more demanding users, the configuration can be upgraded to 64GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage.
The M5 Pro version is aimed at users who need additional processing power for heavier workloads such as professional editing, software development, large creative projects and more demanding AI tasks.
Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and faster Ethernet
Apple has also upgraded connectivity across the new Mac mini lineup.
Both the M6 and M5 Pro models support Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
The new Mac mini now comes with 2.5Gb Ethernet as standard, replacing the 1Gb Ethernet connection offered previously. Buyers who require faster wired networking can also choose a 10Gb Ethernet option.
These upgrades should be particularly useful for professionals moving large files across local networks or working with high-speed storage systems.
Mac Studio gets M5 Max and new M5 Ultra
The Mac Studio receives an even bigger performance push.
The new desktop is available with either the M5 Max or the more powerful M5 Ultra chip.
The Mac Studio with M5 Max starts at Rs 2,79,900 in India, while the M5 Ultra version starts at Rs 6,29,900.
Education pricing begins at Rs 2,56,900 for the M5 Max model and Rs 5,84,900 for the M5 Ultra version.
The M5 Max version can be configured with up to a 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory and up to 8TB of storage.
M5 Ultra takes performance to another level
The M5 Ultra is designed for Apple's most demanding professional users.
The processor combines two M5 Max dies using Apple's UltraFusion technology. At its highest configuration, the M5 Ultra Mac Studio features a 36-core CPU and an 80-core GPU.
It can also be configured with up to 512GB of unified memory and as much as 16TB of storage.
That makes it suitable for users working with demanding tasks such as high-resolution video production, advanced 3D work, large-scale software projects and intensive AI workloads.
Apple has also said that the 512GB unified memory configuration of the M5 Ultra Mac Studio will arrive later in October.
Faster storage and new genlock support
Apple has upgraded the Mac Studio's storage architecture to PCIe Gen 6.
The company says this allows the SSD to deliver up to twice the storage performance compared with the earlier architecture.
The new Mac Studio also supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.
Another notable addition is genlock support over USB-C on both Mac models. This feature is particularly useful for professional video production, where multiple cameras and displays need to remain precisely synchronised.
While this may not matter to the average buyer, it could be an important upgrade for professional studios and production houses.
New Mac mini vs Mac Studio: Which one should you buy?
The new Mac mini and Mac Studio target completely different kinds of users.
The M6 Mac mini is the more sensible choice for most people. Starting at ₹99,900, it offers a compact design, strong performance and a major AI boost over the M4 model.
The M5 Pro Mac mini is better suited to users who need additional CPU, GPU and memory performance but do not require the extreme capabilities of a Mac Studio.
The M5 Max Mac Studio is aimed at professionals handling demanding creative workloads, while the M5 Ultra Mac Studio is clearly built for users who need maximum computing power, huge amounts of unified memory and extremely fast storage.
With these updates, Apple is placing a stronger emphasis on AI capabilities across its desktop range. The M6 Mac mini brings newer chip technology to a relatively compact and more affordable machine, while the M5 Ultra Mac Studio pushes Apple's desktop performance to a much higher level.
For buyers in India, the choice will largely depend on workload and budget. The Mac mini is likely to be the practical option for most users, while the Mac Studio is aimed at professionals who genuinely need its extra power.
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