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iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max Get Price Cuts Ahead of iPhone 18 Pro Launch: Which One Should You Buy?
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are now available at lower prices on Flipkart ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro launch event on September 9. The Pro Max gets a flat Rs 5,000 cut, while bank offers can lower its effective price further.
iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max price cut on Flipkart
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have become slightly more affordable on Flipkart, giving Apple fans a reason to consider upgrading before the company's next major iPhone launch.
The price cuts come just days before Apple's September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled. Apple has confirmed the September 9 event, titled “Surprise and Shine”, with the launch scheduled for 10am PT, or 10.30pm IST.
For buyers who do not want to wait for the next generation, the current iPhone 17 Pro models now offer a more tempting deal.
iPhone 17 Pro Max price on Flipkart
The iPhone 17 Pro Max originally starts at Rs 1,49,900 in India for the 256GB version.
On Flipkart, the same model is currently listed at Rs 1,44,900 after a flat Rs 5,000 discount. The retailer is also showing additional bank offers, which can bring the effective price down further.
Customers using eligible SBI or ICICI credit cards can get another Rs 6,000 off. This brings the effective price to Rs 1,38,900.
There is an even bigger saving for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users. An additional Rs 9,000 discount can bring the effective price down to Rs 1,35,900.
That means the maximum advertised saving on the 256GB iPhone 17 Pro Max is Rs 14,000 when the Rs 9,000 Flipkart Axis Bank offer is combined with the Rs 5,000 price cut.
However, bank offers are subject to eligibility and applicable terms, so buyers should check the offer displayed at checkout before making a purchase.
iPhone 17 Pro also gets a Rs 5,000 cut
The smaller iPhone 17 Pro has received a similar price reduction.
Its original starting price of Rs 1,34,900 has been reduced by Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,29,900 on Flipkart.
The same bank offers are available, depending on the customer's card. This means the effective price can fall below Rs 1,25,900 with eligible offers.
For someone looking for a premium iPhone without spending close to Rs 1.5 lakh, the discounted iPhone 17 Pro could therefore be the more sensible option.
iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max: What is the difference?
The biggest difference between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max is their size.
The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED display, while the Pro Max has a much larger 6.9-inch screen. Both models offer a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits.
For people who regularly watch videos, play games or work on their phones, the Pro Max's larger display may be worth paying extra for.
On the other hand, the 6.3-inch iPhone 17 Pro is easier to handle and is the better fit for users who prefer a relatively compact flagship.
Both phones offer similar performance
The choice is not really about performance because both models share most of their key hardware.
Both are powered by Apple's A19 Pro chip and come with 48-megapixel main, 48-megapixel ultrawide and 48-megapixel telephoto cameras.
Both also feature an 18-megapixel front camera.
This means buyers choosing the smaller Pro model are not giving up the core camera and performance experience simply because they are spending less.
Both models also start with 256GB of storage, with higher-capacity variants available.
Pro Max has the battery advantage
Battery life is where the iPhone 17 Pro Max has a more obvious advantage.
Apple rates the Pro Max for up to 39 hours of video playback, compared with up to 33 hours for the iPhone 17 Pro.
That six-hour difference could matter to heavy users who spend long periods away from a charger.
Both phones support fast charging and run Apple's latest software features.
Should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro now?
If you want a smaller flagship phone with almost the same core hardware as the Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro at ₹1,29,900 is worth considering.
The current bank offers make it more attractive, particularly for eligible cardholders.
It also makes sense for buyers who do not need the largest possible screen or the longest battery life.
However, there is an important reason to wait: Apple is only days away from unveiling its next-generation Pro models.
Should you wait for the iPhone 18 Pro?
Apple's September 9 event is now confirmed, and the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to headline the launch. Reports also suggest Apple could unveil its first foldable iPhone at the event.
This makes the buying decision slightly complicated.
Those who want the latest technology should wait for the September 9 event. Apart from seeing what the iPhone 18 Pro series offers, buyers will also get a clearer idea of whether the new models justify their expected premium.
But waiting is not necessarily the best choice for everyone.
If the iPhone 17 Pro already meets your needs and you can take advantage of the current Flipkart discount, buying now could make sense. The Pro models already offer high-end performance, capable cameras and long software support.
iPhone 17 Pro vs Pro Max: Which one should you buy?
The answer largely comes down to size, battery and budget.
Choose the iPhone 17 Pro if: you want a smaller phone, similar performance and cameras, and a lower price.
Choose the iPhone 17 Pro Max if: you want the biggest display and better battery life and are comfortable spending more.
Wait for the iPhone 18 Pro if: getting the latest Apple flagship matters more to you than securing a discount on the current generation.
With the iPhone 18 Pro launch just around the corner, the iPhone 17 Pro price cut is clearly aimed at making the current models more attractive.
For buyers ready to upgrade today, the discounts offer a genuine saving. For everyone else, waiting until September 9 could be the smarter move.
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