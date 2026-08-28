The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have become slightly more affordable on Flipkart, giving Apple fans a reason to consider upgrading before the company's next major iPhone launch.

The price cuts come just days before Apple's September 9 event, where the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be unveiled. Apple has confirmed the September 9 event, titled “Surprise and Shine”, with the launch scheduled for 10am PT, or 10.30pm IST.

For buyers who do not want to wait for the next generation, the current iPhone 17 Pro models now offer a more tempting deal.