Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro series in September 2026, with a potential price of around Rs 1,50,000 in India due to rising memory costs. The new model is rumored to feature an A20 Pro CPU, 12GB RAM, a new 48MP camera, and significant Siri AI enhancements with iOS 27. A foldable iPhone might also be unveiled at the event.

Apple is bringing the new iPhone 18 Pro series next month and the company has confirmed the big date as September 9, 2026. We could also see Apple’s first iPhone foldable at the event. The most significant revelation, however, concerns the pricing of the next iPhone 18 Pros, which are expected to retail for about Rs 1,50,000 in India.

Tim Cook, Apple's departing CEO, has cautioned about the "avoidable costs" associated with the memory price spike over the past six to ten months, which has already had an effect on Google's Pixel 11 series and the new Samsung Galaxy foldables. Could Apple be next?

In recent weeks, there have been several reports that the iPhone 18 Pro will cost Rs 1,50,000. The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to cost $100 (about Rs 9,600) more globally, but in India, the price tag might well surpass the Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 level. A price increase at this level would make the iPhone 17 Pro as costly as the 13-inch MacBook Air 16GB model in the nation, which was originally priced at Rs 1,34,900.

iPhone 18 Pro Expectations At This Price

The iPhone 18 Pro will be the compact of the two versions in the series once again. The same A20 Pro CPU and 12GB RAM as the 18 Pro Max variant will power it. A new telephoto and a customisable aperture on the sensors are two potential enhancements to the cameras on the larger flagship.

A new 48MP primary camera and other iOS 27-focused features are anticipated for the 18 Pro. These gadgets will be heavily reliant on Siri AI, and Apple will be keen to showcase everything that the new assistant can do, especially on-device. We are more interested in seeing the alleged Cherry red hue for the 18 Pro variants, although the battery size could possibly be somewhat increased.

Apple frequently raises the pricing of its items to gauge customer loyalty and appeal. This year's will likely be the most significant obstacle the purchase may encounter.