The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 18 series is surrounded by leaks, suggesting significant upgrades. Rumors point to larger screens, a standard 12GB RAM, the new A20 Pro chipset, and a revolutionary variable aperture camera for the Pro model.

Apple's forthcoming iPhone 18 series is highly anticipated by iPhone enthusiasts. Although the corporation has not yet released any official information, ongoing leaks have raised consumer enthusiasm. This year may also see the release of the company's first foldable iPhone in addition to the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The upcoming months are anticipated to see the release of the iPhone 18, iPhone 18e, and next-generation iPhone Air.

What will be special in the iPhone 18?

Regarding look and design, rather than a complete redesign over previous models, Apple is expected to focus on refining the existing design. According to leaked reports, screen sizes may include:

iPhone 18: 6.3-inch screen

iPhone 18 Pro: 6.3-inch screen

iPhone 18 Pro Max: 6.9-inch screen

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected Storage and Battery

The hardware selection is anticipated to undergo significant alterations. Apple may include 12GB RAM in all models of the iPhone 18 Series, according to rumours. If this rumour is accurate, it will be the basic model's largest improvement to yet. The A20 and A20 Pro chipsets are also anticipated to be included in the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected Camera

The iPhone 18 Pro's camera may be a standout feature. It could include a variable aperture camera, which regulates how much light enters the lens in various lighting situations, according to leak claims. It is anticipated that portrait photography would especially profit from this improvement.

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected Colours

Colour choices are always important in addition to features. According to reports, Apple could release the iPhone 18 Pro in: Cherry Red, Light Blue, Dark Grey, and Silver

iPhone 18 Pro: Expected Price

Regarding the price of the iPhone 18 Pro in India, there is no official confirmation yet. However, given current global economic conditions, the upcoming series might be slightly more expensive compared to previous lineups. It is expected to cost more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max (which launched at ₹1.6 Lakh in the Indian market).