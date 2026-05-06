WWE Star Chelsea Green Undergoes Heart Procedure | Fans Concerned

WWE star Chelsea Green revealed she underwent a heart procedure after doctors diagnosed her with SVT following years of symptoms. The surgery lasted around three hours, and she confirmed she is recovering well. The update comes amid her absence from in-ring action due to prior injury setbacks.0:00 - Chelsea Green undergoes heart procedure0:55 - Photo shared from hospital bed post-surgery1:55 - Missed major WWE appearances recently

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