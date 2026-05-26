Quad Foreign Ministers Meet In Delhi, Indo-Pacific Focus Takes Centre Stage

India hosted the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi as leaders from India, Australia, Japan and the United States held key discussions on Indo-Pacific security, maritime cooperation and global supply chain challenges. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed the need for trusted partnerships, stronger growth and strategic confidence in the region.In this video:00:00 – Jaishankar highlights strategic cooperation and global challenges02:00 – India, US, Japan and Australia discuss Indo-Pacific security07:13 – Quad Foreign Ministers gather in New Delhi

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