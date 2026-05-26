Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo May Soon Face Eid Sacrifice in Bangladesh | Viral News

A rare albino buffalo with flowing blond hair has become a viral sensation in Dhaka, Bangladesh, ahead of Eid al-Adha. Nicknamed 'Donald Trump' for its hairstyle resembling the US President - Donald Trump, the buffalo attracted huge crowds eager to take selfies before its planned Qurbani sacrifice during the festival. In this video:00:00 – Rare ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo Goes Viral in Bangladesh01:00 – Huge Crowds Gather for Selfies With Albino Buffalo02:00 – Viral Buffalo May Soon Face Eid Qurbani Sacrifice

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