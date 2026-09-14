Deepti Sharma's parents lauded the Indian women's team for their Asia Cup 2026 win against Sri Lanka. They praised the team's collective effort and expressed hope that the winning momentum continues at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

The parents of Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday lauded the women’s cricket team’s Asia Cup 2026 triumph, praising the players’ collective effort and expressing hope that the team will continue its winning momentum at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Deepti’s mother Sushila Sharma told ANI that she avoids making predictions before matches and prefers to speak only after the team’s victory. "I don't make claims beforehand; I only speak after the victory. In the mornings, my focus is solely on God and on the children's game. But after the win, my entire focus is on that. Deepti played very well, and I hope she continues to play like this. Wherever she goes, my blessings will be with her. She will always have the blessings of Bharat Mata and the grace of Lord Hanuman," she said.

Father praises all-round performance

Bhagwan Sharma, Deepti’s father, praised the Indian team’s all-round performance in the final, highlighting contributions from both batters and bowlers. "Team India's women put up a fantastic performance. They batted first, with every player contributing right down to the last ball. The openers were brilliant, and then came the bowling effort. Everyone bowled well, and they avenged their previous Asia Cup loss by defeating Sri Lanka this time around. I want to thank all the players," he told ANI.

He also expressed confidence in the team’s prospects at the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Japan. "The Asian Games are coming up in Japan; I hope they deliver a similarly excellent performance there and bring home the gold medal," Bhagwan Sharma added.

Brother hails team's consistency

Deepti’s brother and coach Sumit Sharma also congratulated the Indian team and praised his sister’s consistency across departments. "I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the entire Indian Women's Cricket Team. The team has performed exceptionally well throughout the tournament and secured a victory in today's final with a brilliant performance. My best wishes go out to the whole team," Sumit told ANI.

On Deepti's performance

Speaking about Deepti’s performance, he said, "As for Deepti, she has maintained great consistency in her performance; she is delivering excellent results, whether with the bat, the ball, or in the field. She always contributes significantly to the team's success. In today's final as well, she played a crucial role in the victory by taking three wickets. I hope she continues this excellent form in future matches."

India's dominant Asia Cup run

Deepti played a key role in India’s 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final in Dubai, claiming three wickets as the team secured its eighth continental title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with Deepti finishing as the leading wicket-taker with 14 wickets.

(ANI)