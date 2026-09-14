BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after their commanding 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team after their commanding 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2026 final, praising the team’s consistency, confidence and teamwork throughout the tournament.

“Heartiest congratulations to Team India, Women in Blue, on a commanding 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Final, making the whole country proud and jubilant. A truly superlative performance throughout the tournament, marked by consistency, confidence and teamwork. Well done, Harman, Smriti and the entire team, along with Head Coach Amol Mazumdar and the support staff. Wishing Team India the very best for their next big challenge—the Asian Games in Japan. Keep the tricolour flying high!” Saikia wrote on X.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also congratulated the team for lifting the Asia Cup title and said the victory would inspire young girls across the country. “A glorious moment for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women’s Cricket Team on lifting the Asia Cup and making India proud. May this triumph inspire young girls across the country to dream big and take the field. Wishing our champions many more victories ahead!” Kharge posted on X.

Leaders Across Party Lines Hail Team's Victory

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the performance of the Indian women’s team, calling them the nation’s pride. “India's daughters dominate in the Asia Cup. Heartiest congratulations to #TeamIndia on winning the Women's Asia Cup. The nation is proud of you. Keep shining glory on the tricolour just like this,” Goyal wrote.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated the team for winning their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title and highlighted their unbeaten run in the tournament. “Congratulations to our women's cricket team for becoming the champions of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. Our team clinched this title by remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and secured victory in the Asia Cup for the 8th time,” Birla said on X.

Birla added that the team displayed confidence, discipline and team spirit in every match, describing the victory as a reflection of the hard work and determination of the country’s daughters. “Playing with confidence, discipline, and team spirit in every match, the Indian women cricketers gave a splendid demonstration of their talent and determination. This victory is not just about a trophy, but a triumph of the strength, hard work, and dreams of the daughters of our nation,” Birla added.

“Salutations and best wishes to every player of the Indian women's cricket team on this historic achievement. Your accomplishment sends a powerful message of inspiration to the youth of the country, especially to our daughters, that you should dream big, work hard, and move forward with full determination to achieve your goals,” Lok Sabha Speaker Birla concluded.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also hailed the achievement, saying the triumph would inspire millions of young girls to take up cricket and dream of representing India. “Another glorious chapter for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our champions on lifting the Women’s #AsiaCup for the 8th time. With remarkable consistency and sheer determination, the team dominated the tournament and once again demonstrated the strength of Indian women’s cricket. This memorable triumph will inspire millions of young girls to take up the sport and dream of representing India,” Gadkari wrote on X.

Congress leader Pawan Khera congratulated the champions and said the victory was an opportunity to celebrate the contribution and achievements of women in the country. “The Indian women’s cricket team has won the Women’s Asia Cup 2026! Heartiest congratulations to our champions for bringing home this glory. Let’s use this moment to remember: women are the backbone of our lives - and our country. Let’s celebrate their victories. But let’s also recognise, respect, and hold space for women and womanhood every single day,” Congress leader Khera wrote on X.

Unbeaten Run to Eighth Title

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to clinch their eighth Women’s Asia Cup title. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma starring with the bat, while the bowlers delivered a dominant performance in the summit clash. (ANI)