During his US Open 2026 quarterfinal win, Alexander Zverev had a moment of panic when he thought his racquet was stolen, only to find it in his own bag. The amusing incident, which happened during his straight-sets victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, quickly went viral and sparked numerous fan reactions online.

The World No.2 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev briefly lost his cool after believing one of his racquets had gone missing during the US Open 2026 quarterfinal clash against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Thursday, September 10.

Zverev advanced to the semifinal with a three-straight-sets victory over van de Zandschulp, winning 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in a commanding performance on the hard courts. For the third consecutive match in the ongoing US Open 2026, Alexander Zverev didn’t drop a set. In the first two rounds, the French Open champion endured five-set battles to overcome defeat against Lorenzo Sonego and Quentin Halys.

By advancing to the semifinal of the US Open, Alexander Zverev reached the last four at all four Grand Slam tournaments in 2026, becoming the first German man to achieve the feat in a single season.

Also Read: US Open: Sabalenka beats Pegula to reach 4th consecutive final

Zverev’s ‘Missing Racquet Panic Goes Viral

As Alexander Zverev cruised through his quarterfinal against Botic van de Zandschulp, an unexpected moment during the match caught the attention of fans. The German star was caught in unexpected chaos when he momentarily convinced himself that one of his racquets had mysteriously vanished from his court-side setup.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Zverev was visibly agitated after he noticed that one of the racquets was missing from his court-side bench during the changeover. He marched up to the chair umpire, James Keothavong, and insinuated that his racquet was taken by someone.

After a frantic search for his racquet, the German tennis star reluctantly checked his bag and discovered that the ‘missing’ equipment was safely stowed away the whole time. He then apologised for his brief meltdown, flashing an embarrassed grin that immediately won over the crowd and sent sports fans into a frenzy online.

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As Zverev remained focused on sealing his semifinal spot, he apparently would never have imagined that the racquet he was frantically searching for had been in his bag all along, turning his brief on-court panic into one of the lighter moments of his US Open campaign.

Alexander Zverev advanced to his third US Open semifinal, having previously reached the Super 4 in 2020 and 2021 and reaching the final in 2020, where he finished as the runner-up.

Zverev’s Racquet Confusion Sparks Amused Fan Reactions

Alexander Zverev’s frantic search for his missing racquet before eventually finding it inside his own bag quickly became a talking point among fans and tennis enthusiasts on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles, many fans saw the lighter side of Zverev’s racquet confusion, with several joking about his forgetfulness while others defended the German star and noted that such mix-ups can happen to anyone. Some also joked about the broadcaster’s subtle hint for Zverev to check his bag.

However, a few fans were more critical of Zverev’s reaction, with some calling his brief outburst unnecessary and questioning why he appeared to suspect someone had taken the racquet before checking his own bag.

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Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev will continue his quest for his second Grand Slam when he takes on Karen Khachanov of Russia in the semifinal of the US Open on Friday, September 11.

Also Read: US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka's Live Reaction to Losing No.1 Ranking Goes Viral (WATCH)