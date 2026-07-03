Spain Vs Austria Highlights | Oyarzabal's Double Fires Spain Into Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026

Spain Vs Austria Highlights
Spain stormed into the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 win over Austria. Mikel Oyarzabal starred with a brilliant brace, while Pedro Porro added another as La Roja dominated from start to finish. Spain will now face Portugal in a blockbuster knockout clash.
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