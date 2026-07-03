Portugal vs Croatia Highlights | Ronaldo's FIRST World Cup Knockout Goal | FIFA World Cup 2026

Portugal scripted a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 to book a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Spain. Ivan Perišić gave Croatia the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo made history by scoring his first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal from the penalty spot. Substitute Gonçalo Ramos then headed home a dramatic stoppage-time winner, while VAR denied Croatia a late equaliser, sealing Portugal's thrilling qualification.

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