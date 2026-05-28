Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano Highlights: Palace Lifts Historic Conference League Title
Crystal Palace stunned Europe after defeating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League Final. Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the winning goal as Palace lifted their first-ever European trophy in front of emotional fans. Rayo fought hard till the final whistle, but Palace’s defence stood strong on a historic night in Leipzig.In this video: 00:00 - Crystal Palace Creates European History01:10 - Mateta Scores The Winning Goal01:50 - Palace Lifts Historic Conference League Trophy
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