Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum
Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal intensified India-Canada trade relations during a major business leaders’ summit in Toronto. Goyal pushed for the India-Canada CEPA deal, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Over 100 Indian business leaders joined the high-profile visit, signaling a major economic reset between both nations.In this video:00:00 – India Pushes CEPA Trade Deal to Boost Bilateral Growth02:53 – Piyush Goyal Arrives in Toronto for High-Level Business Summit05:14 – Over 100 Indian Business Leaders Join Major Economic Talks
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