MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 27 2026, 02:06 PM IST
Share this Video

Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal intensified India-Canada trade relations during a major business leaders’ summit in Toronto. Goyal pushed for the India-Canada CEPA deal, aiming to boost bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030. Over 100 Indian business leaders joined the high-profile visit, signaling a major economic reset between both nations.In this video:00:00 – India Pushes CEPA Trade Deal to Boost Bilateral Growth02:53 – Piyush Goyal Arrives in Toronto for High-Level Business Summit05:14 – Over 100 Indian Business Leaders Join Major Economic Talks

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum
Now Playing
Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum
Pet Energy Healing Ritual in Ecuador | Limpia Ceremony Explained for Dogs & Cats | World News
Now Playing
Pet Energy Healing Ritual in Ecuador | Limpia Ceremony Explained for Dogs & Cats | World News
India Rebuilds Sri Lanka, Engineer Task Force in Action | World News
Now Playing
India Rebuilds Sri Lanka, Engineer Task Force in Action | World News
Russia Strikes Kyiv Overnight: Museums, Metro & Homes Hit in Massive Attack | World News
Now Playing
Russia Strikes Kyiv Overnight: Museums, Metro & Homes Hit in Massive Attack | World News
Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo May Soon Face Eid Sacrifice in Bangladesh | Viral News
Now Playing
Viral ‘Donald Trump’ Buffalo May Soon Face Eid Sacrifice in Bangladesh | Viral News
Quad Foreign Ministers Meet In Delhi, Indo-Pacific Focus Takes Centre Stage
Now Playing
Quad Foreign Ministers Meet In Delhi, Indo-Pacific Focus Takes Centre Stage
Women Oyster Farmers Fight to Save Sierra Leone’s Mangroves | World News
Now Playing
Women Oyster Farmers Fight to Save Sierra Leone’s Mangroves | World News
Millions Arrive for Hajj 2026 as Heatwave Hits Mecca | World News
Now Playing
Millions Arrive for Hajj 2026 as Heatwave Hits Mecca | World News
White House Gunfire Chaos | Secret Service Neutralizes Shooter Near Perimeter
Now Playing
White House Gunfire Chaos | Secret Service Neutralizes Shooter Near Perimeter
Millions Disappear Into One City Every Year… Here’s Why | Hajj 2026 | World
Now Playing
Millions Disappear Into One City Every Year… Here’s Why | Hajj 2026 | World

Entertainment

Ananya Panday Trolled for Bharatnatyam Moves in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ | Entertainment News
03:08
Now Playing
Ananya Panday Trolled for Bharatnatyam Moves in ‘Chand Mera Dil’ | Entertainment News
Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
03:30
Now Playing
Yo Yo Honey Singh Meets BJP Leader Tarun Chugh Over Punjab Drug Crisis | Entertainment News
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
03:03
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh Finally Breaks Silence on Ban Row, Don 3 Controversy Explodes | Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News
03:08
Now Playing
Akshay Kumar’s First BHOJPURI Song Out | ‘Ghis Ghis Ghis’ Goes Viral | Entertainment News

News

Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum
08:35
Now Playing
Piyush Goyal’s Big Canada Push! India-Canada CEPA Talks Gain Massive Momentum
Pet Energy Healing Ritual in Ecuador | Limpia Ceremony Explained for Dogs & Cats | World News
06:16
Now Playing
Pet Energy Healing Ritual in Ecuador | Limpia Ceremony Explained for Dogs & Cats | World News
India Rebuilds Sri Lanka, Engineer Task Force in Action | World News
01:24
Now Playing
India Rebuilds Sri Lanka, Engineer Task Force in Action | World News

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?