BJP Fires Back After SC Bihar SIR Verdict | SUdhanshu Trivedi | Politics

After the Supreme Court upheld the Election Commission’s Bihar SIR exercise, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi launched a sharp attack on Congress and the opposition. He termed their setback as 'political, constitutional and moral defeat,' accusing them of trying to create anarchy and claiming the SC verdict completely rejected their plea.In this video:00:00 – Supreme Court Upholds Bihar SIR Exercise01:56 – Trivedi Calls It ‘Political, Constitutional and Moral Defeat’08:00 – BJP Targets Congress & Opposition Over SC Verdict

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