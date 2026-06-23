Norway vs Senegal FIFA World Cup Highlights: Late Thriller Ends 3-2, Norway Win | Football | Sports

Norway edged past Senegal in a breathtaking FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter, winning 3-2 in a high-intensity thriller. Both teams fought till the final whistle with end-to-end action, stunning goals, and late drama that kept fans on the edge of their seats throughout the match.In this video:00:00 – Kickoff: High intensity start from both teams01:22 – Goal-filled first half chaos02:40 – Late drama seals Norway’s 3-2 win

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