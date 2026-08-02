Spider-Man HARYANVI Song Barsaat Wins Hearts | How It Happened? Full Story

Spider-Man HARYANVI Song Barsaat Wins Hearts
Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surprised fans with a unique Indian touch. The emotional Haryanvi song Barsaat perfectly captures Peter Parker's heartbreak after losing MJ, creating a powerful Desi-Marvel crossover. The soulful track is winning hearts across social media and adding a fresh emotional layer to Tom Holland's latest Spider-Man adventure. Watch the full story behind this unexpected collaboration.
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