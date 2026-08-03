Karnataka Police Exam Chaos: OMR Number Mismatch Sparks Massive Protest
Students appearing for the Karnataka Police Constable recruitment exam at Tikota Sharadamba PU College in Vijayapura walked out after noticing that the OMR sheet number did not match the question paper number. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) later clarified that matching the two numbers was never a requirement and candidates only needed to fill in the Question Paper Series Code and Version Code.
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