Friendship Day Special Top 20 Songs | Ultimate Bollywood Friends Playlist 2026

Friendship is one of life's most beautiful bonds, filled with trust, laughter, unforgettable memories and unconditional support. Bollywood has celebrated this special relationship through timeless songs that continue to define true friendship across generations.From evergreen classics like Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge and Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan to modern favourites like Atrangi Yaari and Dil Chahta Hai, these songs perfectly capture the spirit of friendship.Let's count down the Top 20 Friendship Songs that make every Friendship Day even more special.