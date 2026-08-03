Kerala Flash Floods: Massive Rescue in Pathanamthitta | Latest Updates

Kerala Flash Floods: Massive Rescue in Pathanamthitta
Pathanamthitta, Kerala: Fire and Rescue Services personnel are carrying out rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas after flash floods triggered by incessant rainfall inundated several parts of the district. Teams are evacuating stranded residents to safer locations, distributing essential relief materials, and assisting local authorities as heavy rains continue to impact normal life across Kerala.
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