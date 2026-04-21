Man City vs Arsenal Title Race Goes Insane! Goal Difference Could Decide Champion | Football

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Man City vs Arsenal Title Race Goes Insane! Goal Difference Could Decide Champion

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 21 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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Manchester City and Arsenal are locked in a historic Premier League title race that could be decided by goal difference. With both teams chasing perfection, every goal now matters. Managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta admit the margins are razor-thin.0:00 Goal Difference Decider? Title Race on Edge1:56 City vs Arsenal: One Goal Could Change Everything3:07 Premier League Drama Hits Peak – No Room for Error

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