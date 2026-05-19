SRH Crush CSK to Enter IPL 2026 Playoffs | Ishan Kishan’s Heroic Knock Stuns Chepauk

Sunrisers Hyderabad stormed into the IPL 2026 playoffs after defeating Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a high-pressure clash at Chepauk. Ishan Kishan’s match-winning 70 and Heinrich Klaasen’s explosive batting crushed CSK’s hopes. Pat Cummins also delivered with the ball as SRH completed a memorable chase in Chennai.In this video:0:00 – Match Overview & Key Highlights0:10 – Ishan Kishan’s Heroic 70 & Klaasen’s Explosive Batting2:26 – Final Overs Drama & SRH Playoff Qualification

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