KKR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fights Alone | Knight Riders Beat Titans by 29 Runs

KKR vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fights Alone
Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 29-run win over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. Finn Allen’s explosive 93 off 35 balls, supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, powered KKR to a massive 247/2. Despite a fighting 85 from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler’s aggressive fifty, GT fell short as Sunil Narine starred with the ball. 0:00 - KKR defeates GT by 29 runs0:40 - Allen hammered 10 massive sixes1:34 - GT began the chase aggressively 2:36 - Sunil Narine changed the game
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
11:14
Now Playing
News
04:09
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing