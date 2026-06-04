The World Cup Song Nobody Saw Coming | How Bosnia's Underdog Anthem Conquered the Internet | Sports

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has its first viral anthem, and it comes from an unexpected place: Bosnia and Herzegovina."I Am From Bosnia, Take Me To America" by Dubioza Kolektiv has become one of the most talked-about football songs ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. What began as a song about migration and the American Dream has been transformed into an anthem for Bosnia's football fans, capturing the passion, humor and underdog spirit that make the World Cup special.In this video, we explore how a Bosnian band created a global football phenomenon, why fans around the world are embracing Bosnia's World Cup journey, and how the song became one of the tournament's first viral moments.From Sarajevo's streets to football fans across the globe, this is the story of the World Cup's most unexpected hit.In this video:0:00 – Introduction: How Bosnia’s Underdog Anthem Took the World by Storm3:00 – The Song Story: “I Am From Bosnia, Take Me To America” Explained5:00 – Global Impact: Why Football Fans Everywhere Are Singing Along

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