Chelsea vs Manchester City Final Highlights | Semenyo’s Wonder Goal Gives City Another Trophy

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley Stadium to lift the FA Cup 2026 title in a tense final packed with drama and big moments. Antoine Semenyo became the hero with a sensational backheel winner in the second half as Pep Guardiola’s side completed a domestic cup double and added another major trophy to their incredible era.0:00 – Kickoff & First Half Highlights1:36 – Semenyo’s Stunning Backheel Goal3:00 – Chelsea’s Late Attack & Full-Time Celebration

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