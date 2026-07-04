Colombia vs Ghana 1-0 Highlights | Jhon Arias Goal Sends Colombia To World Cup Round of 16 |Football

Colombia sealed the final spot in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Ghana. Jhon Arias scored the decisive goal after a brilliant assist from substitute Luis Suarez, while Luis Diaz was named Player of the Match despite missing several chances.Colombia dominated possession, created numerous opportunities, and kept Ghana without a single shot on target throughout the match. The South Americans now advance to face Switzerland in the Round of 16.In this video:0:00 Colombia vs Ghana Match Highlights1:26 Jhon Arias Scores the Winning Goal2:30 Colombia Qualify for World Cup Round of 16Watch all the highlights, key moments, goal, missed chances, injuries, and post-match reaction from Colombia vs Ghana.

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