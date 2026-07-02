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CBG Revolution in India: Reliance Executive on How Compressed Biogas Powers Energy Independence

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 02 2026, 07:14 PM IST
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Reliance Industries Senior EVP Ashwani Kumar highlights the massive potential of Compressed Biogas (CBG) at the CII Conference 2026. From waste management to a major energy source, CBG is key to India’s hybrid energy strategy. Reducing foreign fuel dependence, creating jobs, and enabling sustainable aviation fuel — discover why CBG is the future of clean energy in India.In this video:0:00 How Waste Becomes Compressed Biogas1:30 Energy Independence & Import Reduction2:30 CBG in Aviation & Future Applications

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