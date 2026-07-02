CBG Revolution in India: Reliance Executive on How Compressed Biogas Powers Energy Independence
Reliance Industries Senior EVP Ashwani Kumar highlights the massive potential of Compressed Biogas (CBG) at the CII Conference 2026. From waste management to a major energy source, CBG is key to India’s hybrid energy strategy. Reducing foreign fuel dependence, creating jobs, and enabling sustainable aviation fuel — discover why CBG is the future of clean energy in India.In this video:0:00 How Waste Becomes Compressed Biogas1:30 Energy Independence & Import Reduction2:30 CBG in Aviation & Future Applications
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