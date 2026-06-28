Panama vs England Highlights: Kane Makes History, Bellingham Shines | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Sports

England delivered a powerful performance against Panama in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L clash, winning 2-0. Harry Kane made history with a record-breaking goal, while Jude Bellingham dominated the midfield with world-class control and creativity. England topped the group with confidence ahead of the knockout stage.In this video:00:00 England Dominate Panama to Finish Top of Group L01:05 Harry Kane Makes History with Record-Breaking Goal02:00 Jude Bellingham Runs the Midfield as England Cruise to Victory

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