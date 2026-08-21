Indian cricketer Sanju Samson recently reunited with his college friends from 2013, a moment that went viral and highlighted his humble nature. Currently on a break and serving as an icon for the Kerala Cricket League, Samson is set to return to action for Team India at the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s successful career has not changed his grounded roots, as he recently reunited with his old college gang, with whom he shared the field in local inter-departmental tournaments by representing Mar Ivanios back in 2013.

Samson, who is currently on break after the T20I series against England in July this year, studied at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, where he balanced his early academic life with his rising ambitions in domestic and professional cricket. The Kerala star was still pursuing a BA in English Literature when he made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals in 2013.

Two years later, 20-year-old Sanju Samson made his international debut for India in a T20I match against Zimbabwe in Harare, marking the beginning of his journey representing the national team on the world stage.

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Sanju Samson Reuniting with his College Gang Goes Viral

Sanju Samson is spending his quality time in Thiruvananthapuram, and he is also the official tournament icon for the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), adding major star power and lending his support to the state's premier domestic T20 competition. Since he is already in his hometown, the wicketkeeper-batter apparently decided to take time out to meet his old college gang.

One of Samson’s friends, Yottiyan Prince, shared heartwarming side-by-side photos of the 2013 and 2026 groups on Instagram, along with a video of them chilling at their special spot, David Uncle’s shop, showing that they still share the same bond and lighthearted vibe as they did in their college days.

Recalling the memories, Prince fondly remembered opening the innings with Samson and how the latter would always look for his friends whenever he was in Thiruvananthapuram. In 2026, the group returned to the same spot and recreated that moment.

Sanju Samson’s humility was visible when he stayed away from the spotlight after winning the Player of the Tournament award after playing a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup title defence in February this year, letting his teammates take center stage and once again reflecting the grounded nature that has won him admiration both on and off the pitch.

After returning to Kerala, the wicketkeeper-batter spent quality time with his family and friends before joining the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Chennai ahead of IPL 2026.

When Will Sanju Samson Return to Action?

After the India T20I tour of the United Kingdom, which included a two-match series against Ireland followed by five matches against England, Sanju Samson was omitted from the T20I squad for the series against Zimbabwe, reportedly as part of workload management, to give young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance.

In his four outings out of seven matches across the T20I series against Ireland and England, Samson registered scores of 5,0,1, and 27, aggregating just 33 runs at an average of 8.25. Samson has not been included in the South Zone squad in the upcoming Duldeep Trophy season, as selectors noted his current focus primarily remains on white-ball formats.

The 31-year-old is not part of the ongoing Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2026, as he opted out as a player for personal and professional commitments, instead supporting the tournament from the sidelines in his capacity as its official icon. In the last season, Samson aggregated 368 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 73.60 and a strike rate of 186.80 in five innings.

Sanju Samson will return to action in the upcoming Asian Games in Japan, where Team India will defend the gold medal that they won in the 2022 edition of the Games under Ruturaj Gaikwad’s leadership. This time, the Men in Blue will be led by T20I captain Shreyas Iyer at the helm, as Team India looks to replicate past successes on the continental stage.

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