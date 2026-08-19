Following India's 165-run victory in the rain-hit first Test against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant praised the Galle groundsmen for their tireless efforts. Pant's special Instagram story acknowledging the ground staff's crucial contribution went viral, earning widespread appreciation from fans.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant praised the efforts of the groundsmen amid the rain following the 165-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, August 19.

The Shubman Gill-led Team India took a 1-0 series lead after bundling out the hosts for 206 while they were chasing a 372-run target on Day 5 of the Galle Test. Despite a resilient 95-run partnership between Sonal Dinusha (84) and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) for the fifth wicket, Sri Lanka collapsed under the pressure of the Indian bowling attack, led by Manav Suthar, who picked up six wickets.

Manav Suthar’s maiden 10-wicket haul in Tests anchored India’s bowling attack as they successfully bowled out the hosts, boosting their standing in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table and setting up strong momentum heading into the second and final Test of the series.

Also Read: Rahul, Padikkal's big scores put us under pressure: Dhananjaya de Silva

Pant’s Praise for Galle Stadium Groundsmen Goes Viral

The Galle Test between India and Sri Lanka witnessed heavy downpour, with the start of play on Day 2 delayed by heavy rain and a wet outfield, requiring intensive work from the ground staff to make the venue playable. Even the penultimate day’s play was cut short after dark clouds hovered over the venue, forcing the covers back on and wrapping up proceedings early.

The groundsmen were at the forefront of keeping the match alive through their tireless efforts, working constantly with the covers and mopping up the damp surfaces whenever the weather cleared. After India’s opening Test win in Galle, Rishabh Pant appreciated the efforts of the ground staff with a special Instagram story.

“Thank you to the groundsmen and support staff. The effort and support from you were unbelievable, especially with the rain. Really appreciate it.” Pant wrote on his Instagram story alongside a picture of the ground staff working diligently on the field.

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Interestingly, right after Team India’s victory over Sri Lanka, the rain made a return to the coastal city of Galle, highlighting the challenging weather conditions the ground staff had battled throughout the rain-hit Test.

Across five days, India and Sri Lanka camps were apparently anxious about whether rain would disrupt play, but eventually the ground staff’s relentless efforts ensured that the Test reached a result despite several weather interruptions.

Pant’s Ground Staff Shoutout Earns Widespread Praise From Fans

Rishabh Pant’s praise for Galle groundsmen amid rains has received widespread appreciation from fans on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with many lauding the wicketkeeper-batter for acknowledging their crucial contribution.

Taking to their X handles, fans praised Pant for acknowledging the often-overlooked efforts of the Galle ground staff, with many calling his gesture “classy” and saying it showed what sets him apart from other players. Some highlighted the groundsmen’s hard work throughout the rain-hit Test and suggested they deserved special recognition.

A few fans also shared their personal experiences of witnessing the groundsmen’s efforts at Galle, while others praised Pant for recognising their contribution.

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After an opening Test win against Sri Lanka, India's PCT improved to 53.33%, keeping them safely in the fifth position in the WTC 2025-27 standings behind Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. India has played 10 matches so far in the ongoing WTC cycle, winning 5, losing 4, and drawing 1.

The second and final Test of the series will take place at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Sunday, August 23.

Also Read: India's 600th Test win: Gill lauds Suthar, the 'future torch-bearer'