Cheteshwar Pujara urged Manav Suthar to preserve his natural red-ball skills after his 10-wicket haul against Sri Lanka. He advised the young spinner not to alter his flighted bowling style for the IPL or white-ball formats.

Former India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara has sternly advised spin-bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar not to chase the lure of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after his match-winning 10-wicket haul in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, August 19.

Manav was one of the key players behind India’s 165-run win over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test, where he picked up four wickets in the first innings, followed by a brilliant six-wicket haul in the second innings to finish with a match tally of 10 wickets. In Sri Lanka’s 372-run chase, the 24-year-old wreaked havoc with his sensational triple-wicket maiden, ending any hopes of the hosts’ resistance.

The Galle Test was Manav Suthar’s second outing in whites, coming after his stellar Test debut against Afghanistan earlier in June this year, where he bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings of a one-off match in New Chandigarh.

Also Read: WTC 2025-27: SL win keeps India's hopes alive, says Madan Lal

‘Don’t Go to IPL’

Cheteshwar Pujara was left impressed by Manav Suthar’s performance in the Test series opener against Sri Lanka in Galle, but the former India batter emphasised the importance of preserving the young all-rounder’s natural red-ball abilities rather than having him compromise his style for the demands of white-ball formats and the IPL.

“Try to preserve him. We have had this discussion in the past that, yes, all the young players might want to play the shorter format, but India should be looking to preserve him for the Test format,” Pujara told Sony Sports Network.

“Yes, he might want to play the IPL, but don't go there. I mean, yes, if he gets the opportunity to play the IPL, that's fine, but don't change your strength.

“I think he doesn't need to change his bowling much. Just when it comes to white-ball cricket, you need to have that flatter trajectory, and I don't mind him playing in the IPL. If he plays in the IPL, if he's successful in the IPL, that is fine, but don't change your strength,” he added.

Scroll to load tweet…

Manav Suthar played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2024 and 2026, where he picked two wickets in his five outings. Pujara’s advice was not to avoid the IPL altogether, but to ensure that playing T20 cricket does not force him to alter the strengths that have made him effective in Tests.

‘Don’t Change Yourself’: Pujara’s Advice to Manav Suthar

Further speaking on Manav Suthar’s bowling, India’s former No.3 Test batter praised the youngster for sticking to his natural style and flighting the ball even when it was new. Cheteshwar Pujara believes Suthar’s ability to bowl with patience and attack the right areas could make him a long-term option for the national team.

“For someone like Manav Suthar, who is flighting the ball, who is willing to go a little slower, when it comes to red-ball cricket, you don't need to change that. Don't change yourself just for the IPL. I can understand, but don't change your natural ability, which is to flight the ball," Pujara said.

“When you look at his bowling in the first innings and even while the ball was new, he was willing to flight the ball, put the ball in the right areas. The way he has bowled, I think India has found a proper left-arm spinner who will be there in the squad for a long time,” he added.

In his Test career so far, Manav Suthar has picked up 17 wickets, including two six-wicket hauls, at an average of 11.35 and an economy rate of 2.49 in four innings across two matches. In his first-class career, Suthar has scalped 157 wickets, including 9 fifers and 4 10-wicket hauls, at an average of 24.36 and an economy rate of 2.90 in 33 matches.

Also Read: IND vs SL, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Praises Galle Stadium Ground Staff for Tireless Efforts Amid Rain