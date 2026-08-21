India's men's and women's hockey teams face a stern test against reigning Olympic champions Netherlands in their second-stage openers at the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026. Both teams are looking for a strong start to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams face a stern test against the Netherlands to begin their respective second-stage campaigns at the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026, which is being held simultaneously for both men and women. With the Netherlands crowned Olympic champions at Paris 2024 in both men's and women's hockey, the fixtures present the Indian teams with a formidable challenge as the tournament enters a decisive phase, according to Hockey India.

Indian Women's Team Campaign

The Indian women's team will be the first to take on the Dutch, facing the tournament's co-hosts on August 21 at 9:30 pm IST in their opening Pool E encounter at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen. India enter the second stage unbeaten, having produced an impressive 6-1 win over South Africa before playing out a goalless draw against England. Earlier, the team had also drawn against China.

The three results ensured they progressed from Pool D alongside the fellow Asian side. India and China will carry one point each into the next stage, having shared the spoils in their Pool D meeting. That point could prove valuable as the teams now look to secure the top positions in Pool E and keep their semi-final aspirations alive. Top two teams from Pool E and F in the second stage go through to the semi-finals.

Following the Netherlands clash, the Indian women's team will face Australia on August 23 at 10:30 pm IST in what promises to be another high-intensity contest, according to Hockey India. The women's team has shown encouraging consistency so far, combining attacking intent with defensive resilience. Their emphatic victory over South Africa highlighted their ability to convert opportunities, while the clean sheet against England demonstrated their capacity to withstand pressure against quality opponents. Facing the Netherlands, however, India will come across a team accustomed to performing on the biggest stage and backed by home support.

Indian Men's Team Campaign

The Indian men's team will begin their second-stage campaign on August 22, taking on the Netherlands at 7:30 pm IST. They will then face Argentina on August 24 at 6:15 pm IST. Unlike the women's team, India will enter the second stage without carrying forward any points from Pool D.

That advantage will belong to unbeaten England, who defeated India 4-2 before finishing at the top of Pool D and progressing to the next stage. India secured second place with a convincing 5-3 victory over Pakistan, having earlier opened their campaign with a 3-1 win against Wales. The win over Pakistan was particularly significant, as India displayed greater attacking fluency and finished the pool stage on a strong note. However, the reset in the second stage means the team will need to start afresh against a Netherlands side that combines technical quality with tactical discipline.

Crucial Second Stage Awaits

With both Indian teams facing the reigning Olympic champions in their opening second-stage fixtures, the contests offer an opportunity to measure themselves against the highest level of international hockey. A strong start to the second stage will be crucial for both Indian teams as they enter a phase where every performance could have a major bearing on the road to the semi-finals. (ANI)