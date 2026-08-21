Sri Lanka added Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige to their Test squad for the second match against India. The uncapped duo replaces Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka, who are all out due to injuries, for the must-win game.

Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been added to Sri Lanka's Test squad ahead of the second Test against India in Colombo, as the hosts look to bounce back from their 165-run defeat in the series opener in Galle, according to the ICC website.

The batter and all-rounder have been drafted in as replacements for the must-win Test, which begins on 23 August. The call-ups come after impressive recent performances from both uncapped players. Arachchige earned his place after emerging as his team's leading run-scorer in the series against India A, while Mishara has continued to impress with his consistent form in domestic cricket.

Sri Lanka's Injury Woes

Their inclusion comes at a challenging time for Sri Lanka, who are dealing with a growing injury crisis. Head coach Gary Kirsten confirmed that Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka will miss the second Test, leaving the hosts with major concerns in their batting line-up.

Mendis remains sidelined with a serious hamstring injury, while Nissanka continues his recovery from wrist surgery. Chandimal has been ruled out after suffering a concussion on the fourth day of the opening Test and will serve a mandatory seven-day stand-down period.

With all three first-choice batters unavailable, Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige could be handed places in the playing 11 as Sri Lanka look to secure a crucial victory and level the two-match series.

First Test Recap

Coming to the first Test, India defeated Sri Lanka by 165 runs, with Manav Suthar's maiden 10-wicket haul and Devdutt Padikkal's 167 in the first innings playing key roles in the victory.

Sri Lanka squad for second Test against India:

Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis, Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Ratnayake, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando. (ANI)