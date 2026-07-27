Team India's Sanju Samson has declared he will no longer participate in the "constant rat race" for selection and will play international cricket on his own terms. Following his T20 World Cup success, the 31-year-old stated he is grateful for his achievements and will not be defined by external pressures or future team selections.

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has refused to partake in the constant rat race, declaring that he will play international cricket strictly on his own terms moving forward.

Samson’s international career has been defined by years of being in and out of the team, but he has carved out a permanent place at the top after playing a pivotal role in India's T20 World Cup title–winning campaign. Over the past couple of years, the 31-year-old has consistently remained in India’s T20I plans, earning him a permanent spot as an opener.

However, Sanju Samson’s recent dip in form during the T20I series against Ireland and Zimbabwe cost him his place in the squad, resulting in his omission from the recent trip to Zimbabwe. Despite this minor setback, he remains unfazed and focused on his long-term goals without getting caught up in outside pressure.

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Samson Rejects Constant Rat Race

Sanju Samson, who experienced the highs of India's T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, winning the Player of the Tournament award, has made it clear that he refuses to be consumed by external expectations or the relentless pressure of selection battles.

“I realised that there is a constant rat race in our country, and I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of it. I just want to enjoy the game. By God's grace, I have achieved a lot,” Samson told JioStar's show 'Believe'.

“I am 31 now, and I have a few years left. So, I have decided to play on my own terms. No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju,” he added.

Sanju Samson was initially not included in India’s playing XI for the T20 World Cup this year due to poor performance in the New Zealand T20I series. However, the wicketkeeper-batter emerged as a hero for the Men in Blue, playing three crucial knocks in a Super 8 clash, a semifinal, and the final against West Indies, England, and New Zealand, capping off an unforgettable campaign where he helped retain the trophy on home soil.

Samson’s 321-run campaign in his maiden T20 World Cup saw him finish as India's highest run-scorer and one of the tournament's standout performers, cementing his legacy in Indian cricket.

‘No One Can Take Achievements Away’

Further speaking on his journey, the Kerala cricketer emphasized that looking too far ahead or worrying about selection cycles is no longer part of his mindset, adding that his achievements at the international level are something that cannot be taken away from him, regardless of whether he is in or out of the team in the future.

“With all due respect, I will play, enjoy the game, be a good teammate, and support the group, but I will do it my way. After the 2024 World Cup, I didn't even expect to play in the 2026 World Cup. I wasn't in the 14- or 15-man squad at one point,” the 31-year-old said.

“So how can I plan for 2028? If I'm there, if the team needs me, and if I'm playing well, things will fall into place. If not, I am deeply grateful. No one can take this achievement away from me," he added.

Sanju Samson has been playing for India since 2015 when he made his debut against Zimbabwe, but his journey has been characterised by sporadic appearances and long gaps between matches before finally securing a consistent role at the top of the order.

Samson will return to action for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, where Team India will be defending their gold medal, which they won in 2022 in Hangzhou.

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