Braun Strowman’s WWE Return? The Monster Has One Big Condition! | Sports News

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Braun Strowman’s WWE Return? The Monster Has One Big Condition!

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 06 2026, 02:12 PM IST
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Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman has sparked major buzz after revealing that a return to professional wrestling is still possible. The Monster Among Men says he would consider stepping back into the ring if the offer is right. He also teased a dream clash with Oba Femi, leaving fans excited about a potential WWE comeback.In this video:00:00 – Braun Strowman Teases Possible WWE Return Sparks Buzz01:00 – “Brinks Truck” Demand: Money Is the Main Condition for Comeback02:00 – Oba Femi Match Teased: Braun Calls It a Potential Mega Showdown

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