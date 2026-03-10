BCCI Announces ₹131 Crore Reward For Team India After T20 World Cup Glory

After Team India’s historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a massive ₹131 crore cash reward for the players, coaching staff and support team. India defeated New Zealand national cricket team in the final to win their third T20 World Cup, creating history and becoming the first team to defend the title.

