Arsenal vs Burnley Highlights: Havertz Fires Gunners One Step Closer to EPL Title | Sports News

Arsenal moved one step closer to winning the Premier League title after a tense 1-0 victory over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz scored the winning goal in a dramatic clash filled with VAR controversy, late Burnley pressure and emotional celebrations from Arsenal fans dreaming of ending their 22-year title wait.In this video:0:00 – Match Overview & Pre-Game Build-Up0:10 – Kai Havertz Goal & Arsenal Takes the Lead2:30 – Late Burnley Pressure & VAR Drama

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