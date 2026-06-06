Romanian Ambassador Sena Latif on Strong India-Romania Ties | Culture, Defence & EU FTA

Romanian Ambassador to India, Sena Latif, shares insights on deepening India-Romania relations. From vibrant cultural ties with Odisha to condolences on the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, progress on India-EU FTA expectations, and the Joint Committee on Defence Cooperation. In this video:00:00 – Romanian Ambassador Sena Latif on India-Romania Relations01:00 – Odisha & Romania Collaboration02:00 – India-EU FTA and Joint Committee Updates

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source