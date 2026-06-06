Neha Kakkar Top 20 Songs | From Dilbar to Mile Ho Tum | Birthday Special | Party Songs

Celebrate the birthday of Bollywood’s hit machine, Neha Kakkar, with her top 20 most iconic songs that turned into chartbusters across India. From romantic melodies and wedding favorites to party anthems and dance-floor sensations, Neha’s energetic voice has dominated playlists, reels, weddings, and music charts for over a decade.In this video:00:00 – Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Celebrating Her Biggest Hits00:34 – Top 20 to Top 10: Fan-Favourite Songs Countdown02:03 – Entering the Top 5: Neha's Most Iconic Chartbusters

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