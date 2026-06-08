Kanye West Top 20 Songs | From Through The Wire to Runaway | Birthday Special | Entertainment

Celebrate the birthday of one of hip-hop's most influential artists, Kanye West, with his top 20 most iconic songs. From soulful classics and chart-topping anthems to groundbreaking masterpieces, Kanye's music has shaped modern hip-hop and inspired an entire generation of artists. Born on June 8, 1977, Kanye remains one of the most impactful figures in music history. In this video:00:00 – Celebrating Kanye West’s Birthday & Legacy00:30 – Kanye’s Top 20 Songs Revealed02:25 – Top 5 Kanye Classics & Iconic Moments

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