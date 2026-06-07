Salim Kumar: Comedy King to National Award Legend | Malayalam Cinema | Top 20 Films

Starting his career as a mimicry artist, Salim Kumar quickly rose to fame with his explosive comic timing and expressive acting style. Films like Punjabi House, Thenkasipattanam, Meesa Madhavan, Pulival Kalyanam, and C.I.D. Moosa made him a household name and a true comedy superstar of Mollywood.But what truly set him apart was his powerful reinvention as a serious actor. His performance in Achanurangatha Veedu shocked audiences with its emotional depth, while Adaminte Makan Abu won him the National Film Award for Best Actor, cementing his place among India’s finest performers. From laughter to tears, Salim Kumar mastered every shade of acting.Today, fans remember him not just as a comedian, but as a complete artist who broke boundaries and redefined Malayalam cinema with honesty, humility, and brilliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source