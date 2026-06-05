China Has No Legitimacy in Tibet: Sikyong Penpa Tsering's Remark After Oath Ceremony | Dalai Lama

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China Has No Legitimacy in Tibet: Sikyong Penpa Tsering's Remark After Oath Ceremony

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 05 2026, 11:10 AM IST
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Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama attended the swearing-in ceremony of re-elected Sikyong Penpa Tsering at Namgyal Monastery in McLeod Ganj, India. Tsering secured a second term after winning 61% of votes and used the occasion to sharply criticize China's rule in Tibet.During his address, Penpa Tsering argued that Beijing lacks legitimacy in Tibet and warned that Chinese policies threaten Tibetan language, culture, and religious identity. The ceremony featured traditional Tibetan performances and was attended by devotees and officials from the Tibetan community in exile.Watch the full report for key moments from the oath-taking ceremony, the Dalai Lama's presence, and Penpa Tsering's strong message on Tibet's future.

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